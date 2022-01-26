NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter has returned to the state. The East Mountains picked up several inches overnight and East Mountain Schools were delayed for a couple of hours. Some buses did get stuck on their early morning run there.

Schools and government entities around the state were delayed or canceled by the weather. In a news release, the City of Hobbs reported that facilities deemed nonessential will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

Facilities included in the Hobbs closures include City Hall, recreation facilities, Hobbs Public Library, Hobbs Express, Municipal Court, Motor Vehicle Department, and parks and open spaces. The City states that residents will not be penalized for conflicts in paying their bills that may occur during this closure. Payments for most services can be made online at hobbsnm.org.

Chimayo was also hit hard by the storm while Las Vegas, Gallup, Capitan, and Hondo were also impacted.

There were also a number of crashes on the roads including one involving state Rep. Roger Montoya. His spokesperson said he hit a patch of ice near Alcalde while on his way to the Roundhouse for the legislative session on Wednesday morning. Montoya is safe and was taken to the hospital for treatment.