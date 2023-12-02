Drier weather will be settling in throughout the day. It is a cold start to the weekend, starting off with temperatures in the teens to mid-30s across the state.

High temperatures on Saturday stay much cooler than average, even for the beginning of December.

Winds also increase across the eastern half of the state throughout the day today and continue through the rest of the weekend. The strongest winds will be in the eastern half of the state, where 50 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon.

Quieter weather will return on Monday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures trending through the workweek. We will see a stretch of dry weather continue through all of next week.