Windy weather will stick around through Thursday afternoon. A cold front sweeps across New Mexico Thursday bringing much colder temperatures, especially Friday morning.

Strong winds developed Wednesday across New Mexico, with gusts over 40 mph in areas. Temperatures are also much warmer today thanks to the westerly wind. Winds are tapering off tonight, but it will still be breezy at times into Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across the state. This cold front will move through Albuquerque around 6 a.m. Those winds could impact the Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension Thursday morning where a Static Display is currently planned.

Stronger winds develop Thursday afternoon with 35 to 60 mph wind gusts possible across the state. The strongest winds will be in eastern New Mexico and across mountain peaks. High temperatures across the northern two-thirds of New Mexico will be dramatically cooler Thursday afternoon thanks to the morning’s cold front. Winds will taper off beginning around sunset Thursday evening. They may even die down quickly enough to still have some events go as planned Thursday night at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Friday morning will likely be the coldest air most of us have seen this season, with Albuquerque dipping into the 30s for the first time since April. More areas in western and northern New Mexico will see their first freeze of the season where Freeze Watches are in effect. Winds will be light at the ground out at Balloon Fiesta Park though for the Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension! Although temperatures will only be a couple degrees above freezing!

Some high, cirrus clouds will pass across the state on Saturday morning during the Annular Solar Eclipse. These shouldn’t impact visibility too much for the eclipse. Temperatures begin a warming trend this weekend as well. Highs will climb back above average by Sunday afternoon as quiet and mild weather continues into early next week.