ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is reporting power outages spanning all across Albuquerque on Sunday, Feb. 26. The outages are due to high winds throughout the state.

Outage report as of 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26

ABQ NE: 2,452 customers without power

ABQ NW: 4,085 customers without power

ABQ SE: 2,768 customers without power

Valencia: 3,573 customers without power

Ruidoso: 849 customers without power

PNM’s Twitter says, “we are aware of multiple outages throughout our service area due to the extremely high winds throughout the state. It is important that our crews work as safely as possible to restore power to those impacted.” KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

PNM customers who are experiencing outages are encouraged to report the outage by texting #OUT to 78766. Restoration updates are available via text after texting #ALERT to 78766.