NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and weak thunderstorms are moving across New Mexico Monday morning. Some of these showers will last until midday in northern NM, but most rain should end earlier on.

More moisture means more storms this afternoon and evening. Most of the state will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms by mid-afternoon, through late this evening. The Metro will see the chance for rain by the evening hours. Eastern NM could see a couple of severe storms, capable of producing damaging wind and large hail.

The moisture will recycle around high pressure and return to the state Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more daily storms to the state. Temperatures will stay hot all week, with the hottest, near-record temperatures arriving Wednesday through Saturday.