Winds die down as quieter weather returns Friday. A weather pattern change will bring several days of rain chances beginning Saturday.

Winds have mostly died down tonight across much of New Mexico and will stay light to calm overnight. Quieter and warmer weather returns Friday. However, changes are in store beginning Friday evening as a backdoor cold front starts sliding into northeast New Mexico and moisture begins pushing into the southeast part of the state.

A very strong east canyon wind will develop early Saturday morning in the Albuquerque metro as the aforementioned backdoor front pushes west. 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the metro, and it will remain breezy through mid-Saturday morning. The front will bring an increase in moisture across New Mexico and this will begin the pattern change that will bring daily chances for rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday. Rain chances will continue everyday through next week. That doesn’t mean everyone will see rain everyday, but everyone will have a chance for rain everyday for the next several days. There is still a lot of uncertainty though in exactly where the heaviest rain will all.