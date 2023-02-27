NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Although Monday saw a calmer overall forecast, the weekend was another story. Albuquerque saw 75 mph winds, which caused damage throughout the metro. How did the wind fare throughout the state? The following list is a measurement of the strongest gusts recorded on February 26.
- Alamosa – 44 mph
- Alamogordo – 66 mph
- Albuquerque – 75 mph
- Carlsbad – 70 mph
- Clayton – 69 mph
- Clovis – 74
- Cortez – 36 mph
- Deming – 68 mph
- Durango- 48 mph
- Farmington – 46 mph
- Gallup – 47 mph
- Grants – 49 mph
- Hobbs – 63 mph
- Las Cruces – 71 mph
- Las Vegas – 68 mph
- Raton – 61 mph
- Roswell – 78 mph
- Ruidoso – 76 mph
- Santa Fe – 53 mph
- Santa Rosa – 64 mph
- Silver City – 49 mph
- Socorro – 53 mph
- Taos – 46 mph
- Truth or Consequences – 64 mph
- Tucumcari – 83