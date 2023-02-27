NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Although Monday saw a calmer overall forecast, the weekend was another story. Albuquerque saw 75 mph winds, which caused damage throughout the metro. How did the wind fare throughout the state? The following list is a measurement of the strongest gusts recorded on February 26.

Alamosa – 44 mph

Alamogordo – 66 mph

Albuquerque – 75 mph

Carlsbad – 70 mph

Clayton – 69 mph

Clovis – 74

Cortez – 36 mph

Deming – 68 mph

Durango- 48 mph

Farmington – 46 mph

Gallup – 47 mph

Grants – 49 mph

Hobbs – 63 mph

Las Cruces – 71 mph

Las Vegas – 68 mph

Raton – 61 mph

Roswell – 78 mph

Ruidoso – 76 mph

Santa Fe – 53 mph

Santa Rosa – 64 mph

Silver City – 49 mph

Socorro – 53 mph

Taos – 46 mph

Truth or Consequences – 64 mph

Tucumcari – 83