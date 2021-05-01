Where do New Mexico cities rank among the sunniest spots in America?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state begins to welcome spring with open arms, the Land of Enchantment’s signature weather is in full swing – the heat, the wind, and that New Mexico sun. But where do our sunniest spots rank with the rest of the country?

According to NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center (NCDC), Albuquerque and Roswell rank the highest (coming in at #11 and #15 respectively). The study ranked 174 U.S. cities based on their percent of annual possible sunshine. Albuquerque’s average was 76% and Roswell’s was 74%.

The TOP 10 cities for highest percentage of average annual possible sunshine were as follows:

Yuma, Arizona – 90% Redding, California – 88% Las Vegas, Nevada – 85% Phoenix, Arizona – 85% Tucson, Arizona – 85% El Paso, Texas – 84 % Fresno, California – 79% Reno, Nevada – 79% Flagstaff, Arizona – 78% Sacramento, California – 78%

Here’s how other cities within Texas ranked:

14. Midland-Odessa, Texas – 74%

16. Amarillo, Texas – 73%

20. Lubbock, Texas – 72%

25. Abilene, Texas – 70%

61. Galveston, Texas – 62%

66. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas – 61%

74. Austin (Camp Mabry), Texas – 60%

75. Austin (Austin Bergstrom International Airport), Texas – 60%

77. Brownsville, Texas – 60%

79. Corpus Christi, Texas – 60%

86. San Antonio, Texas – 60%

95. Houston, Texas – 59%

106. Port Arthur, Texas – 58%

Bottom of the list?

174. Juneau, Alaska – 30%