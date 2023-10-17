ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a chill in the air, and winter is coming. But when exactly will the first frost hit?

Historically, much of central New Mexico hits 32 degrees Fahrenheit sometime by mid-October. From 1991 to 2010, the average first 32-degree freeze at the Albuquerque Foothills occurred on October 23. For the South Valley, the first freeze comes a day earlier, on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). And for the Sunport, the first freeze is usually later, around November 3.

The first freeze can come earlier, of course. The earliest freeze to hit the Sunport was on September 18, back in 1912.

Story Continues Below

Data from NOAA shows when cool temperatures tend to sweep across the U.S.

Outside of Albuquerque, other regions tend to see their first freeze at varying times. “The northern mountains can see freezing temperatures year-round, which is why there are no freeze watches/warnings issued there,” KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz says. “Moriarty and Estancia usually see their first freeze in early October, while Corrales sees their first freeze around October 17. The Foothills, South Valley, and Los Lunas usually see their first freeze around the same time (October 21-24), which is actually earlier than Rio Rancho’s average first freeze of October 31.”