NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row.

La Niña

Typical La Niña winter in North America (NOAA)

We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.

La Niña is caused by strong trade winds along the Equatorial Pacific ocean, creating colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific. This may seem far away from New Mexico, but those colder-than-average sea surface temperatures help push the jet stream northward. This usually brings drier weather to the southern U.S. and heavier rain in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Also, during La Niña years, winter temperatures are typically warmer than average in the South and cooler than average in the North.

There might be some hope on the horizon. Sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific are forecast to trend back closer to average by April and May. There is a 54% chance of neutral conditions by spring. This is a good sign that we may be nearing the end of this historic triple-dip La Niña.

Winter Forecast

There is no doubt that La Niña will play a role in our winter once again here in New Mexico. This brings a forecast that follows, similar to typical La Niña impacts during the winter and how the last two winters have played out. However, the signs that La Niña may weaken heading into spring are good news for the state.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are likely across all of New Mexico this winter, with the highest confidence of warmer temperatures across the southeastern part of the state. Periodic winter storms will bring rounds of colder weather to the state, but overall for the winter, temperatures will stay above average.

Below-average precipitation is likely across almost all of New Mexico this winter. There is hope that a nose of wetter weather will creep into Colorado, and even extreme northern New Mexico, this winter. This would bring better snowfall amounts to the Rio Grande headwaters. Due to La Niña still going strong right now, drier conditions are expected across most of the state. December and early January will likely be the driest time of the winter, with periodic winter storms. As La Niña begins to weaken late in the winter, we will likely start to see a more active pattern bringing more snow and rain to areas in February and March.