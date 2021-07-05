What New Mexico can expect this monsoon season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE’s 2021 Summer Weather Special will take an in-depth look at what the monsoon flow looks like for New Mexico. It will cover what New Mexicans can expect. KRQE’s meteorologists also examined if there’s a correlation between a wet winter and a good monsoon flow.

The North American Monsoon is defined as a seasonal change from dry westerly winds over the Desert Southwest to a moist, southerly flow from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The monsoon is a designated period from June 15 to September 30. The months during the monsoon are often the wettest time period for New Mexico.

On a typical monsoon day, storms will develop over the mountains where the most efficient heating occurs from the sun. As storms go up, upper level winds will direct storms off the mountains and towards the lower elevations.

Weather hazards during the monsoon can range from lightning, to strong winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, and hail. Dust storms may even be possible as a result of outflow winds from storms. Extreme heat is also a hazard during the monsoon. It is important to stay tuned to the changing weather conditions in your area during this time of year as conditions can change very quickly.