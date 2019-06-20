Wednesday Evening Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Temps will fall into the 70s & 80s this evening with most areas remaining dry. An isolated storm is possible across the far northeast through 10PM.

THURSDAY: High pressure continuing to dominate, which will allow temps to continue to warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro should see its warmest day of the year with highs in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected! (Stay hydrated and out of the sun)

FRIDAY: Most areas will remain warm with temps in the 90s & 100s across central and eastern NM. Temps may fall a touch (but still warm) out west. Most areas will remain dry but a pop-up storm is possible across NW NM and S. CO. (Friday is the first day of Summer!)