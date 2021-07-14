Weather service: Showers, thunderstorms may cause flooding

Flood Alerts issued for parts of New Mexico, July 14, 2021.

NEW MEXICO (AP) — The National Weather Service warns that numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected over western and northern New Mexico on Wednesday, creating the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

flood watch was issued for regions that include the cities of Albuquerque, Gallup, Farmington and Santa Fe from noon through late Wednesday night.

The watch says “many thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy to torrential rainfall” and that some areas could receive more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain from the strongest storms. According to the weather service, “areas that have recently received heavy rainfall are likely to have saturated soils and will be susceptible to abrupt runoff and flash flooding.”

The flood watch also said burn scars from recent wildfires will be vulnerable to flash flooding.

