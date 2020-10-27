Weather drives diners indoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Monday was not the day for dining outdoors but at least one restaurant was taking it in stride.
“Today’s been a little bit quiet, it’s just been the first day of snow, it’s nothing alarming or anything crazy leading into this week. We were doing just fine on the patio, people were enjoying the weather, and fall days were pretty crisp,” said Kimberly Serda.
No one was sitting on Sadie’s patio Monday afternoon but there were a handful of diners inside. Sadie’s has completed the state’s COVID-safe certification, so it will be able to keep offering indoor dining as the weather gets colder.
