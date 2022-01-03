Warming up and quieting down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is frigid across the state, with temperatures in the negatives and single digits in the northern and western mountains. The rest of the state has dropped into the teens and low 20s. Although it is a cold morning, we will see warmer weather returning Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Highs rebound with the help of high pressure and downslope warming over the mountains. Temperatures will be near and above normal through mid-week. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds light for most. Only eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain will see some gustier winds on Tuesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Tuesday in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where winds are expected to gust up to 65 mph.

The weather will stay very quiet all week, with no precipitation until potentially Sunday and Monday. Two dry cold fronts will move into eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing brief but big cool down. However, temperatures will warm back up big time on Friday and Saturday.