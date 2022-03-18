NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns this weekend. A potent storm will move into New Mexico beginning late Sunday night and bring widespread rain and snow chances through Monday.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures have returned to New Mexico Friday afternoon. This warming trend will continue through the weekend with Sunday being the warmest day. Saturday will be the nicest day this weekend though because on Sunday, strong southwesterly winds return and skies will become mostly cloudy. These changes are a result of an approaching storm system.

A potent storm will move over New Mexico on Monday. It will bring widespread chances for valley rain and mountain snow across New Mexico. While most of the measurable snowfall will stay in the higher elevations, there will be periods of time, either early in the morning or late at night, where snow will mix in with rain down to valley floors.

This messy storm system will bring scattered showers and mountain snow through the day on Monday. As the upper level low moves east, it will bring wrap-around moisture to eastern New Mexico. In the far northeastern part of the state though, warmer air will overrun the pool of cold air at this surface. This could create very heavy snowfall along the Colorado state line.

Scattered rain and mountain snow will continue into Tuesday, however, the storm will be coming to an end by late Tuesday night. Quieter weather returns Wednesday. A warming trend begins Wednesday too that will continue into the weekend. The warmest weather so far this year is likely by the end of next week.