NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another chance at rain will continue through Friday afternoon for parts of northern New Mexico. Temperatures will keep warming through the weekend.

Temperatures were warmer today across the entire state as a ridge of high pressure was briefly built in. Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday, even as yet another weak upper-level disturbance crosses along the New Mexico/Colorado state line. This will bring a chance for rain to northwestern parts of the state overnight, and scattered showers to northeastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather will return statewide this weekend as high temperatures climb above average. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny this weekend too, with light to breezy winds. A cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico late on Sunday and bring us chances for scattered showers on Monday as another weak upper-level storm system moves in.

Temperatures rebound quickly on Tuesday though as a typical spring day returns with much warmer temperatures, but strong winds will pick up all across the state. Quieter, but still windy, the weather looks to continue through the middle of next week.