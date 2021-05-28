Warm Friday with strong storms developing east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –For the holiday weekend, we’re looking at several days of widespread storms. The moisture is already increasing from east to west. Humidity levels are significantly higher across central New Mexico this morning. This deep moisture will set the stage for more strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening, primarily south of I-40 and east of the Sandias.

Some of these storms could cause flash flooding and hail. Highs Friday and Saturday will approach be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in Albuquerque with cooler temps east due to a backdoor cold front arriving.

The second half of our Memorial Day weekend looks extremely wet and stormy across central and eastern New Mexico, so have a backup plan when it comes to outdoor activities. The front will move through central New Mexico by Monday so plan on a solid 10-15 degree cooldown into next week. The active weather eventually leaves the state by the middle of next week. Until then, it’ll feel like summer with the heat and higher humidity.