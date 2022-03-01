NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Highs will climb even more today, thanks to strong high pressure over the west. Rounds of clouds will move through the state, with an increase in clouds for the Metro during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s for most of the state. Winds will stay light and variable at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will be a couple degrees warmer and sunnier for the state. By Thursday, a breeze will pick up and clouds will increase again. Friday will be a windy day, with snow and rain chances arriving in southwest Colorado. The storm will cross the state over the weekend, bringing more snow to the northern and western mountains, and causing temperatures to drop big time by Sunday.