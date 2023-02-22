NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm continues to move through New Mexico Wednesday. With strong gusts, the storm has placed much of the state under a High Wind Warning. The National Weather Service also issued a snow squall warning for multiple parts of New Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers send in videos of the snow squall hitting New Mexico Wednesday. The video below is from Questa, N.M.

Along with the winds, a line of heavy snow and rain is currently pushing across the northwest. This band of snow will slowly dissipate as it pushes east over the Central Mountain Chain. There is potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley where temperatures are a bit too warm for snow. Places that do see snow, combined with the strong winds, will really decrease visibility at times.

The storm system will quickly exit the state Wednesday night.