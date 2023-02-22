ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Strong wind gusts helped make for an incredible sight along I-40 in Albuquerque Wednesday, west of the Big-I. Video captured by Matthew Tórrez shows at least two massive light poles near the I-40-Unser exit wobbling back and forth.

Most Albuquerque-area light poles range from 28 to 40 feet in height, according to records from the City of Albuquerque. High-mast light poles often run 40-feet or taller, according to some industry experts. Video provided to KRQE News 13 shows the roadside poles bouncing from side to side, swaying several feet from their center amid Wednesday’s afternoon wind.

Some gusts were clocked in Albuquerque at over 70 miles per hour Wednesday. Gusts are expected to die down Wednesday night.

Despite the winds, the video doesn’t appear to show any damage. In 2018, a 40-foot tall downed light pole along I-25 near the Sunport caused damage to at least ten cars before police pulled it off the roadway. That pole was estimated to weigh roughly 300 pounds.