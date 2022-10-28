NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought snow, rain, winds, and very cold conditions across the state has now moved into Texas. A bit of lingering cloud coverage remains across the easternmost parts of New Mexico, expected to continue through the early evening before clearing into the weekend.

A westerly breeze will return to the Desert Southwest late tonight and continue into the weekend and into early next week. This will bring significantly drier conditions, with mainly light winds through the weekend ahead. Really lovely fall conditions are anticipated, but overnight lows will still be cold if not freezing, so make sure to grab a warm jacket for any evening plans this weekend.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend, but still remain a couple degrees below average across most of the state. At least no chances for rain, so no reason to grab an umbrella, and that includes for your Halloween! We forecast a marvelous Monday to get out and trick-or-treat or just enjoy the day.