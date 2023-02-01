NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is more fog and freezing fog in the east plains this morning, but most of the state is waking up to dry skies. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but clouds will move into eastern New Mexico throughout the day, while central and northwest NM will stay mostly sunny.

A storm will bring rain, freezing rain, mix and snow to southern New Mexico today through Thursday midday. There is a winter weather advisory for Otero, Eddy and Lea Counties. There is a chance for 1-2″ of snow, sleet and up to .10″ of ice accumulation. Roads will be icy and slick in spots by Thursday morning in this area.