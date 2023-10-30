The powerful cold front that began impacting the state yesterday is pushing east across the United States today. This has brought temperatures down 5-25° cooler than yesterday and 5-30° cooler than average for late October. High temperatures today will be similar to those normally observed in the winter. Clouds will continue to clear into this afternoon as dry air arrives. Calm, dry, and clear conditions will persist tonight.

The calm and dry conditions across the state tonight will allow even colder temperatures waking up early Tuesday morning. Places that didn’t see the first freeze of the season this morning will definitely feel it tomorrow morning. Tuesday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than today as high pressure builds to the west. Even though it will be a bit warmer tomorrow, it will remain below average for late October by 5-25°. Make sure to bundle up, and add a jacket to your Halloween costume if you planning on going out at night!

Temperatures will keep warming gradually through the late week and into the weekend as high pressure continues to build to the south/west. More seasonable high temperatures will arrive Thursday, before above average heat follows us into the weekend. Sunny skies and dry conditions will persist all week and into the weekend as well with little to no chances for rain over the next week or so.