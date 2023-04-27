A storm will bring rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico Friday. Temperatures rebound quickly for the weekend.

Much warmer weather returned Thursday all across New Mexico. The weather quickly starts changing tonight as a strong cold front enters northern New Mexico. This front will bring snow and rain to northern and northeastern parts of the state by early Friday morning. The front will make it to I-40 by the mid-morning, bringing rain showers along it. Snow will even be possible around Clines Corners, the East Mountains, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Rain showers may make it as far south as Roswell by Friday afternoon, but the rain and snow quickly tapers off by the evening. Strong winds will develop Friday too, with the eastern plains seeing gusts as high as 55 to 60 mph. Temperatures will also drop dramatically behind the cold front, with high temperatures Friday anywhere from 10° to 20° colder Friday afternoon. Several inches of snow will be possible around the Raton Pass, with a couple inches possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Friday’s storm quickly clears out by Friday night, but will leave us with a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures rebound very quickly though on Saturday afternoon with highs climbing back closer to average. Even warmer weather is on the way Sunday and Monday of next week.