Winter weather returns to New Mexico New Year’s Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and wind will return to western, central, and northern New Mexico by New Year’s Eve. Some travel problems will be possible to start New Year’s Day.

Our next storm system will be moving into the state Thursday afternoon with rain pushing into the southwestern part of the state and snow developing across western New Mexico. Snow and valley rain will increase in coverage and intensity by Friday morning, however snow levels could drop to some valley floors, including Albuquerque, by Friday morning before climbing back above freezing by late morning.

Temperatures will drop again Friday night, bringing snow levels back down to valley floors. Heavier snow will also develop across western and northern New Mexico overnight, with a chance for light snow in the Albuquerque metro once again. Travel problems will be likely by New Year’s Day morning in western and northern New Mexico, along with the Santa Fe Metro, the East Mountains, and southwestern Colorado.

Skies will clear by Saturday afternoon, giving way to sunny weather for most. A backdoor cold front will bring light snow to northeastern New Mexico though through early Saturday afternoon. Colder weather will settle in for the weekend too, especially Sunday morning as bitterly cold air arrives. Temperatures start to rebound early next week as drier weather also moves in. It appears that our active weather pattern that has brought beneficial snow and moisture to the parts of New Mexico will come to an end for now after this storm system New Year’s Eve.