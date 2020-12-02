Snow comes down in central, northeast New Mexico as temperatures remain cold

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down this morning, and it is going to be a messy commute on the roads in central, north-central, and northeast New Mexico. Raton Pass is closed overnight, and roads are snow covered and icy. Black ice will be on some of the roads this morning, due to melted snow, freezing temperatures, and breezy winds.

Temperatures will be staying around and below freezing today, so snow showers will be possible through midday. Most of the snow will end this afternoon, but some light mountain showers are possible until the evening. Winter weather advisories are in effect until 5 p.m. for the Raton area, the Sangre de Cristo mountains, Santa Fe, the Jemez Mountains, the middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandias. Snow accumulation will be 2″ or less for most low elevation spots, but higher elevations above 7500′, 2-5″ are possible. The wind will be quieter today, except in the northeast highlands, where winds will gust 30-55 mph. The Raton area and Union County will see those strongest winds.

