Winter weather causes slick, wet roads Friday morning

Many roads are snow-packed and icy across the northern half of the state this morning, and in Albuquerque, the roads are wet with potentially icy spots. The winter weather advisory expires at 8 AM this morning, and the winter storm warning for the northern and central mountains will stay in effect until 5 PM tonight. More snow is expected in the northern mountains throughout the day. This means that roads will become even messier.

As a front moves across the state, the winds will pick up on the east side of the state, especially during the midday to evening hours. High wind warnings are in effect for the Sangre de Cristos and East mountains, where winds will gust between 50-65 mph. Winds will be even stronger in the high higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristos, gusting to 85 mph. The northeast highlands and east-central plains are under a wind advisory, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Strong winds will make the roadways even more dangerous, possibly creating more icy spots as the cold air blows over cold, wet or snowy roads.