NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With dry air and high pressure overhead, temperatures will warm up into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be sunny for all with lighter winds. Winds will be variable at 5-15 mph in the lower elevations, and around 15-25 mph in the mountain terrain and central and northeast highlands.

Southwesterly wind flow returns Wednesday, which will warm temperatures up more, bring in stronger winds and more clouds. Southwest New Mexico will see 30-40 mph wind gusts by Wednesday afternoon. The next storm arrives Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Rain and snow will begin in the Four Corners by Wednesday late evening, and the precipitation will spread eastward overnight. Many spots in the northern half of the state, including the Metro, will wake up to rain and snow showers Thursday morning. As of now, it looks like the northern mountains, and Raton Pass area could see around 1-3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts of 3-6″ at the peaks.