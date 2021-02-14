Winter weather and cold continues Sunday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather continues for parts of the state Sunday afternoon as dangerously cold temperatures settle in. Most locations in the state have already seen their high temperatures for today.

Roads are snowy and icy across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico. Snow will continue to fall in the southern half of the state through the afternoon while it tapers off across the northern half. Winds will also die down this afternoon, but winter storm conditions will continue for southern New Mexico into late tonight and early Monday morning.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Cold temperatures are moving in behind this storm, bringing some of the coldest air in the last couple of decades and even record cold for some by Monday morning. Wind chills will be a major factor too through Monday morning.

Temperatures will finally rebound slightly Monday afternoon, but will stay well below average for this time of year and even stay below freezing for some. Another storm system will bring back rain and snow chances across the state Tuesday and Wednesday of this upcoming week. Quieter and drier weather settles in after that with highs temperatures back above average by next weekend.