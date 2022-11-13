After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.

Monday mid-morning, the skies will quickly clear from west to east as a stronger cold front moves through. High temperatures will drop 15-20° statewide behind the front. It’ll feel more like January. This pattern holds true throughout the week as well. Limited moisture will keep us mainly dry, but we’ll catch several more disturbances to keep the frigid temps in place. Lighter snow showers will develop later Tuesday into Wednesday morning in the northern mountains once again with the next little storm.