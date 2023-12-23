A winter storm is moving out of New Mexico Saturday. Colder and drier weather will move in through Christmas.

Our latest winter storm has brought a nice, soaking rainfall to parts of New Mexico along with a couple to several inches of snowfall in the higher elevations. This storm though is wrapping up Saturday evening. There are still scattered rain and snow showers moving through the central and northern part of the state this evening, but those will be tapering off over the next few hours. A few flurries will stick around overnight across the northern and western mountains, along with the Raton Pass.

Drier air moves into the state Sunday, along with a cold front and a breezy, northerly wind. By Christmas Day morning, wind chills will be in the teens and even single digits across parts of the state, with high temperatures as much as 5° to 15° cooler than average. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny though.

A slow warming trend will start Tuesday afternoon with dry weather sticking around into the end of next week. Highs will return closer to average by the middle of the week.