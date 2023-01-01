Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.

The highest snow totals will still be found over the southwest-facing slopes of the San Juan Mountains with totals 8-12″. The rain showers elsewhere will cut totals down. Nonetheless, winter weather advisories are in effect for all the mountain ranges with several inches of accumulation through late Monday. The East Mountains will only see an inch or two. Roads will become slippery for northern New Mexico for the Monday morning commute. So use extra caution if out early.

Highs Monday will only rise to the middle 40s for the Rio Grande Valley, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and upper 50s for Roswell. Another weaker storm will bring some additional lighter mountain snow for western and northern NM late Tuesday. We’ll finally catch a break from the storm train midweek with a ridge of high pressure moving into our region.