Winter storm moving into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A storm system early this week will bring snow chances to north, west and central New Mexico with a strong east canyon wind into the metro.

Most of New Mexico will remain quiet and mild Monday, but a strong, slow-moving backdoor cold front will make its way across eastern New Mexico. Light snow will start over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the afternoon, increasing in intensity through the evening. The cold front will squeeze through the canyons in the central mountain chain bringing strong winds into the Rio Grande Valley. 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the Albuquerque area Monday night through Tuesday. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across northern, western, and central New Mexico. The heaviest snowfall will be from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will play a big factor in Albuquerque's snow chance early Tuesday morning.