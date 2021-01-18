Winter storm moving into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system dropping into the southwest tonight along with a cold front moving in from the east will combine to spread snow over the northern portion of the state.  The highest amounts will fall over the northern mountains where 6″-12″ will be possible. Lesser amounts of 2″-6″ will fall over the plains and Continental Divide. Here in Albuquerque the wind will be too strong for major snow accumulation but light amounts of up to 2″ are possible. A little more could fall in Rio Rancho. Snow will taper off late Tuesday. On Wednesday there will be plenty of clouds but less snow as the storm backs further to our west. 

