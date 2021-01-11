Winter storm moves out of New Mexico as warming trend continues throughout week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The winter storm is moving out of New Mexico this morning, and only southeast NM is seeing ongoing snow. Most of the state is waking up dry, but roads are snowy and icy for most of eastern New Mexico, and for the middle Rio Grande Valley, the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the upper Rio Grande Valley.

A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the Sacramento Mountains, above 7000', which could result in black ice. There is normal fog blanketing the plains as well. The roads should start to improve by the afternoon, as temperatures warm just above freezing and the sun peaks out from mostly cloudy skies.