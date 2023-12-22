A winter storm is beginning to move into New Mexico Friday evening. Heavier rain and snow will develop overnight.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for the northern mountains and parts of western New Mexico, along with the upper Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures have been mild again today across the state, but rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow is beginning to move into western New Mexico. Heavier rain and snow will develop overnight. The heaviest of the rain and mountain snow will fall before 7 am Saturday, including the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will continue through the day Saturday though, with still a few rounds of isolated heavy rain and snowfall.

The storm will move out of New Mexico Saturday night, but some lingering snow showers and flurries will continue through Sunday morning for the northern mountains and far northeast New Mexico, around the Raton Pass. Winds will switch to out of the north through the day Sunday, which will start to draw down colder air into the state.

Christmas Day will start out bitterly cold with wind chills in the teens and single digits for the northern half of the state. Even in the afternoon, high temperatures will be as much as 5-15° cooler than average for the end of December, despite the sunny to mostly sunny skies.

A slow warming trend begins Tuesday with quiet and dry weather sticking around through the end of the year.