Winter storm moves in Saturday as snow to arrive in northern, eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s today, with mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds. Winds will pick up on Saturday as the winter storm moves in, gusting to around 35 mph in western New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley.

Saturday will start out quiet, but snow will start in the northern mountains during the afternoon. Snow will spread into eastern New Mexico throughout the night, with heavy snow accumulation. The storm will move out by Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east plains. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains will see the most snow, with up to 12″ accumulating Saturday evening through the night in spots. The east plains will see around 4″ to 7″ of snow, and higher amounts possible in swaths near the Texas state line.

Watch the forecast video for the snowfall forecast for the rest of central and eastern NM! The track the storm takes may cause more or less snow to fall in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as the Sacramento and Sandia Mountains. Stay updated here!

(courtesy National Weather Service)

Read Next: