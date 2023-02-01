Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

The rest of the state will be seeing plenty of sunshine and seasonable conditions – even the east will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. This warming trend will continue into the later week as high pressure builds over the region. High pressure will allow even warmer highs along with continued dry conditions into the weekend ahead.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will warm to above average across the state. Highs may get near 70 far south, near 60 here in Albuquerque, and even possibly getting to near 50 in southern Colorado.