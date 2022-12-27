NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be mild across New Mexico, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and even a couple of low 70s. Winds have picked up in eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain. Winds will stay breezy through the evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Even higher winds will arrive tonight and Wednesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Wednesday, as 60-65 mph gusts are expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, ahead of the storm, which will start to bring rain showers to southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico Tuesday evening. Rain and snow will spread across the northwest quadrant and central New Mexico by Wednesday morning. The morning commute will be snowy and slick along I-40 west of Grants, US 550 from Bernalillo to Farmington, and in the high terrain. The mountains and northwest highlands will see snow showers all day Wednesday, while the lower elevations, including the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, will see rain showers. Snow and rain will taper off by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall 10-15 degrees on Wednesday, and they will stay near normal Thursday and Friday across the state.