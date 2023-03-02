An upper level low pressure system has arrive, currently centered in southern New Mexico. It is bringing a lot of moisture and gusty winds across the state, especially south. Wind gusts have already made it above 70 mph in Carlsbad, and will continue to be gusty into this evening. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning are in effect south.

Snow and rain continues to wrap around the low pressure this afternoon. It will bring waves of rain/snow/mix across the state throughout this afternoon, but not nearly as impressive as the precipitation that fell when it was over Arizona. Still a bit of travel uncertainties, especially along I-25. The heaviest snow will wrap up later this afternoon and be mostly done by the evening.

The system will fully push into Texas late tonight and into early Friday, leaving dry air and sunshine in it’s place. Temperatures will warm 5-15 degrees into tomorrow afternoon, and get back to seasonable by Saturday. Above average temperatures will return into Sunday and continue into the early week. Another storm system is expected to impact the state by mid to late next week as a very active pattern continues.