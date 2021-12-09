Winter storm eyes Northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s finally what we’ve been waiting for, snow! For New Mexico, our Tusas Mountains will be one of the main bullseyes for higher snow totals. Otherwise, our northern Jemez and Sangre de Cristo will get several inches as well into Friday morning. Winter storm warnings are posted for these areas northward into the Rockies. We finally are seeing a trough dig across the southwest. This will bring the main branch of the jet stream right over us. This means incredible wind speeds and gusts will be seen Friday. Gusts in the 45-65 mph range statewide mean we could see some damage from these winds. Travel will be difficult especially over I-25 with the crosswinds. Stay safe if traveling!

The clouds will continue thickening up from northwest to southeast later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be quite mild east of the central mountains. Roswell will tap into the lower 70s once again before the storm! The main brunt of the storm will arrive from 8 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Friday. Then the strong winds will arrive later with a strong cold front. Temps will crash to their coldest levels since mid-February Saturday morning. We’ll have abundant sunshine with moderating temperatures by Sunday.