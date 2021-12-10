Winter storm ends leaving winds behind and the coldest air so far this season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Very windy weather is wrapping up New Mexico’s first official winter storm of the season. It will leave behind the coldest air so far this season by Saturday morning.

Accumulating snow fell across parts of western and northern New Mexico today, bringing some much-needed snow and moisture to ski resorts and the northern mountains. The San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado were the big winners with this storm system, dropping 25″ of snow at Wolf Creek Ski Resort in 24 hours. Damaging wind gusts developed this afternoon in eastern New Mexico, with gusts over 60 mph at times. Elsewhere in the state, wind gusts were up to 50 mph.

As the sun sets tonight, and the storm system continues to move out of New Mexico, winds will relax by Saturday morning. The coldest air of the season settles in by Saturday morning with sub-zero temperatures in the northern mountains, and single-digits, teens, and 20s elsewhere. High temperatures will stay below average Saturday afternoon with much calmer conditions.

Southwesterly winds will return Sunday, bringing in warmer weather all across New Mexico and starting a warming trend that will continue through Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be 10-20° above average for the middle of December. Another storm system will approach New Mexico late Tuesday, bringing back chances for rain and snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with southern Colorado. It will also bring windier and cooler weather midweek.