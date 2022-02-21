NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will be windy across eastern and southern New Mexico, with southwesterly wind gusts up to around 50 mph. The Metro, Santa Fe and northern mountains will see breezy conditions, with gusts up to around 25 mph. Wind advisories and red flag warnings are in effect for most of the east plains and southern NM. We’ll see more strong wind across the state Tuesday. The southwesterly wind will help warm up temperatures, with above-average highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Snow and rain showers will start moving into southern Colorado this afternoon, but the heaviest snow arrives overnight through Tuesday evening. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect after 5 PM, through Tuesday afternoon/evening, for the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, as well as Durango, Pagosa Springs and Cortez. Travel will be difficult Tuesday at the mountain passes, including Wolf Creek Pass and US 550 towards Silverton.

More snow will move in Tuesday night through Wednesday, prompting more winter storm warnings for the northern mountains of New Mexico and the San Juans. There will also be snow accumulation for western NM and the northeast highlands during the day Wednesday.