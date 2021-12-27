Winter storm brings strong wind, snow, and rain through Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will be picking up throughout the day with the gustiest around the mountains this morning and increasing in the valley by the evening. Most low terrain spots will see southwest winds up to around 25 mph. In the plains, winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph, and in the mountains, there will be gusts around 35-55 mph. The strongest winds will occur Monday night, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy, and spotty rain showers will be possible in southern New Mexico, south of I-40, during the afternoon and evening. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado during the afternoon/evening. Tuesday will be a snowy day in the northern and western mountains, as well as the Four Corners. Snow will gradually accumulate, with showers expected throughout the day and night. A few showers will be possible around the low terrain and the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. Snow levels will drop by early Wednesday morning, bringing more snow and mix to the low terrain and the Rio Grande Valley. On Wednesday, the snow will taper off by the afternoon, with snow showers lasting the longest in the mountains.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect through Wednesday, as heavy snow is expected in the northern mountains. The snow will be heaviest on Tuesday through Wednesday morning.