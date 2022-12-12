NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 a.m. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.

The next big winter storm is hitting the west Monday and Tuesday. Snow will move west to east across New Mexico, with some rain in the Valley and eastern New Mexico. The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains, where winter weather advisories will be in effect through tonight. Light snow accumulations will be possible in the low elevations of the Four Corners and northwest highlands. The Metro will mainly see rain, but there is a chance for it to turn to snow at times, and less than an inch of accumulation will be possible.

High winds will whip across the state, with wind gusts up to 50-60 mph for the mountains and eastern New Mexico. The Metro and Four Corners will see winds up to around 25-35 mph. Winds will stay breezy on Tuesday. Some upslope snow will develop in the northern and western high terrain on Tuesday, and the much colder air will arrive in the state.