NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mostly quiet and warmer across the state. Temperatures range from the 20s in northern New Mexico to the 40s and 50s for spots in southern New Mexico. Winds are breezy in southern New Mexico and will pick up big time by midday. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect today across the south, as winds will gust up to around 50-65 mph. Those highest gusts will be around the mountains.

The morning is starting mostly clear and dry, but clouds will move in by midday, and snow and rain showers will arrive in western NM during the early afternoon. Rain and snow showers will move into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains by the evening. The metro may see some rain sprinkles during the evening and overnight. Snow will start accumulating in the west, northern and central mountain chains overnight.

Thursday morning will bring messy driving conditions, with snowy and icy spots on the roads in the northern half of the state and the Sacramento Mountains south. Santa Fe will start to see light snow overnight, with more expected in the morning. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley will wake up mostly dry, but a band of snow will likely move in during the morning commute, and bring light to moderate snow showers through the late morning.