NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Scattered snow and rain will continue through today. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains through 5 p.m. this evening. Roads will become snow-covered and slick in the mountains throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with west/southwesterly gusts up to 55 mph.

Another storm will move in Tuesday, bringing a couple more inches of snow to the west and northern mountains. Temperatures will stay chilly until mid-week. Wednesday through the weekend will be dry and warmer.