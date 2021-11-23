Winter storm brings messy weather ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly but quiet. Clouds are moving into the state, and skies will be partly cloudy through the day. Winds will become breezy around the mountains, and the northeast highlands. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the northeast highlands, due to breezy winds up to 35 mph, very dry air, and warmer than normal temperatures.

Skies will stay dry until the late afternoon and evening in the Four Corners area. Then, rain and snow will intensify overnight and into tomorrow morning. Light to moderate rainfall will come down in northern New Mexico, southern Colorado, the Rio Grande Valley, and southwest NM. Snow will accumulate in the higher terrain of the northern, central and west mountains. Scattered light rain and snow showers will continue through Wednesday. The system will move out by Thursday morning, leaving much chillier air in place for Thanksgiving day.