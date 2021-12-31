Winter storm brings heavy snow through New Year’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is moving into southern New Mexico this morning, with light snow in the west mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There is also heavy snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains, with snowy, icy, and slushy roads throughout southwest Colorado. Rain will continue across the south through midday, with light scattered rain showers possible across the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. Snow showers will start-up in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico by the afternoon and evening.

If you have New Year’s Eve plans, the Metro, central, eastern and southern New Mexico will see scattered rain and wintry mix showers around midnight. The mountains will be seeing snow as the ball drops. As temperatures drop by early Saturday morning, the rain will turn to snow, and heavy snow will be possible from around 5 to 9 a.m. That is when the Metro will see some snow accumulation of a couple of inches. Snow will continue in the mountains throughout Saturday, and snow showers will start up on Saturday on the east side of the state, bringing a few inches to the northeast highlands.

Travel conditions will be very difficult and snowy on New Year’s Day in many spots. It will be best to hunker down and stay in town. The storm will clear out of the mountains by Saturday night, and Sunday will be sunny but very cold.