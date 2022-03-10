NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the Four Corners and around the northern mountains Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of I-40 and the west mountains during the day, and road conditions will deteriorate. Temperatures are freezing in the northeast highlands, where a back door cold front is bringing in arctic air, but the rest of the state is in the warm sector of this storm, with mostly above freezing temperatures Thursday morning and expecting to be mild in the afternoon.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest today, with 25-35 mph gusts out of the south/southwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Central and southern New Mexico will stay dry until late tonight. Snow will spread from northern New Mexico, into central and southern NM overnight through Friday morning. This is when most areas will see accumulation and travel will become difficult on the roads. Expect messy and snow covered roads in most spots for the Friday morning commute, with ongoing snowfall. Snow will end by around 9 AM Friday morning in Albuquerque, and around late morning/midday in the east and southeast plains. Skies will clear throughout the day, which will help melt off snow on the roads. Temperatures will stay very chilly on Friday.